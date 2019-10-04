3 more cases of dengue fever confirmed in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three more cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Miami-Dade County, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed Friday.

The three new cases were locally transmitted and two of the three cases appear to be related, health officials said.

A total of eight cases of dengue fever in Miami-Dade County have been reported this year.

According to DOH-Miami-Dade, dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites through Aedes mosquitoes, which also spread chikungunya and the Zika virus.

Most infected people will have mild to no symptoms, and those who do develop symptoms usually recover in about a week, officials said.

Common symptoms of dengue fever include headache, eye pain (typically behind the eyes), muscle, joint or bone pain, rash, nausea, vomiting and unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising.)

Health officials said severe dengue cases can result in shock, internal bleeding and death.

Miami-Dade County residents are advised to drain or cover any standing water and cover their skin with clothing or repellant.

