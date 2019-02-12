3 soldiers injured in parachuting accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Three U.S. Army soldiers were injured in a training accident early Tuesday while parachuting during a routine operation at Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to a report of three parachutists down shortly after 4 a.m.

The soldiers, who were members of the U.S. Army parachute team, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter landed at the hospital shortly after the incident. Doctors could be seen rolling a patient into the hospital for treatment.

He was moving his head, arms and legs as he lay on a gurney.

A second helicopter arrived a few minutes later, this time with two patients.

One man was seen holding his arms bent above his head and later holding another man's hand.

The third patient kept his hands folded on his chest.

Reading from a prepared statement, a spokeswoman for Homestead Air Reserve Base said the soldiers' families were still being notified of the incident.

She wouldn't confirm if the soldiers were parachuting at the time, but she said the base is the winter home of the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's parachute team.

Members of the Golden Knights were seen entering the hospital. The team is permanently based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

A U.S. Department of Defense official told ABC News that two of the soldiers are in "very serious condition," while the other is in "serious condition."

The incident is under investigation.

The Army confirmed to ABC News that there have been five serious incidents related to on-duty training accidents involving the Golden Knights in the last 10 years.

The most recent was in August 2015 when Sgt. 1st Class Corey Hood was killed in an in-air collision at the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Of the five serious incidents, Hood's was the only death, ABC News reported.



