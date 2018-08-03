3 people, including 99-year-old woman, displaced after house fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 99-year-old woman and a couple in their 80s escaped after their house caught fire late Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started just before midnight inside the home on Southwest 29th Street.

Cellphone video from a neighbor showed firefighters trying to douse the flames with water.

Marilyn Montoto said her parents and her 99-year-old grandmother live there.

"I got a phone call when I was five minutes away from here, and my mother told me there was a little bit of smoke coming out of the breaker, but she didn't realize -- she had smelled the smoke by then, but she didn't realize how bad it had gotten," Montoto said. "Very soon after that, the breaker exploded and pretty much blew the utility room out."

Everyone made it out safely, but the inside of the home was a charred mess.

The American Red Cross was providing assistance to the family.

