3 people on party bus shot along I-95 in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people on a party bus were shot Friday morning along Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Northwest 125th Street.

Troopers said the bus was driving south on the highway when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and someone inside the vehicle fired toward the bus.

Troopers said the female passenger that was struck by a bullet was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Miami-Dade police, the woman was first taken to Jackson North Medical Center and was then transferred to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said the two men who were injured were taken to North Shore Medical Center. One of the men was later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. They are expected to be OK.

Authorities believe the parties involved in the shooting might have been at an establishment in northeast Miami-Dade, where the incident may have initiated.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



