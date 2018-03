MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three robbery suspects were taken into custody in northwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the suspects were arrested in the 5100 block of Northwest 24th Avenue.

A police spokesman said robbery detectives pulled over a car carrying the suspects and took them into custody.

No other details were immediately released.



