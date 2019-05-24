30 chickens donated to southwest Miami-Dade farm after egg-laying hens stolen

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - There is still a lot of work to do after 120 chickens were stolen from Hay Huevo y Papaya in southwest Miami-Dade.

But since our first story aired, a generous donation came in and now 30 chickens have gotten them started on the right foot.

When you're driving down Southwest 248th Street, the business is impossible to miss.

Hay Huevo y Papaya is a little farm oasis nestled between new construction on either side.

When Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol last spoke with one of the owners, Liseth Lopez, a few weeks ago, the fruit stand had just taken a major hit after someone stole about 120 of their egg-laying hens.

"This was all rummaged through. Stuff was destroyed. Their nests were a mess," Lopez said.

After the story aired, Lopez said they got an interesting phone call from a local radio station.

They said the story had really resonated with their listeners, so they started taking donations and ended up collecting 30 new chickens for them.

And while that's only about a quarter of what they lost, Lopez said they are incredibly grateful and that it's a great starting point.

"It's going to take a few months to get to where we want to be, or to get to where we were before, but we’re getting there," she said.

The business owners are also starting to put in brand new security measures.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the local business continue to get back on its feet.

