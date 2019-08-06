$3,000 reward offered for information about teen's killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy last week.

According to Miami-Dade police, Roberto Javier Morga Jr., 16, was fatally shot between 11 p.m. and 11:42 p.m. Friday in the roadway in front of Cutler Ridge Park.

The park is located at 10100 SW 200th St. in Cutler Bay.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil in Morga's memory Monday night, lighting candles to spread the light they say he was in their lives.

"He was a family person -- friends everywhere," his sister, Jennifer Morga, said.

Jennifer Morga told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that her brother was a good, loving teen and his family has so many questions.

"My parents can't even hold themselves up right now. It's very hard on all of us," she said.

And while they can't get Roberto Morga back, his family just wants answers.

"If you guys know anything, oh my God, please call the Crime Stoppers tip number," Jennifer Morga said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective B. Jurado at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

