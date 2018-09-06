4 children injured in a car crash in Homestead, firefighters say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Four children were injured when a car hit a house on Thursday afternoon in Homestead, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the house at 540 SW 11 Ave., west of Krome Avenue.

Aerial video of the scene showed there were two damaged cars, a downed stop sign, a broken fence and minimal damage to the structure of the house.

According to Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they used two helicopters to rush the four children to the hospital.

Three of the children appeared to be younger than 10 years old, Miller said. The other child was the oldest, and appeared younger than 13 years old, Miller said.

Homestead Police Department officers were investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.