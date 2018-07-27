4 killed in flight school planes' head-on collision, investigators say

MIAMI - Investigators' review of radar data revealed that a Cessna 172N and a Piper "converged nearly straight on" when they crashed killing four people over the Everglades, a report released on Thursday said.

Authorities identified the victims as Carlos Alfredo Zanetti, 22; Jorge Sanchez, 22; Ralph Knight, 72; and Nisha Sejwal, 19.

The midair crash of two planes registered and operated by Dean International happened on July 17 about 9 miles northwest of Miami Executive Airport.

According to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper had departed from the airport and was flying northwest while no longer communicating with the tower.

The Cessna was flying southeast while returning to the airport and was communicating with the tower when the controller issued a traffic advisory, according to the FAA.

Robert Dean announced on Monday that the troubled flight school was closing.

