4 men rob jewelry store at Mall at 163rd Street

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Four men were captured on surveillance video robbing a jewelry store inside the Mall at 163rd Street, Miami-Dade police announced Friday.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred around 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the mall at 1205 NE 163rd St.

Police said three of the robbers had their faces covered as they entered the store.

One of the thieves is seen on video smashing the glass counter with a hammer while the other thieves jumped over the counter and took jewelry from the shelves.

An employee inside the business tried to stop the robbers, but was pushed out of the way, authorities said.

Police said the store owner, who was in the back of the store at the time, heard the commotion, armed himself with a gun and went to the front of the business.

Police said the owner pointed the gun at the robbers, at which time they ran out of the store with about $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.