5 people injured in Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Five people were injured Tuesday morning in a multivehicle crash in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The crash involving four vehicles was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 37th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, two people had to be extricated.

Authorities said two of the victims were airlifted to a hospital. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others were treated at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

