51-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to investigators, a man identified as Auguste Friznel, 51, was attempting to cross Northwest Seventh Avenue at 103rd Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a white Toyota RAV4.

Police said the SUV did not stop, and continued traveling south on Seventh Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



