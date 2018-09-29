7 hurt after crash sends car careening into home in El Portal

EL PORTAL, Fla. - Seven people were hurt Saturday after a crash sent a car slamming into a home in El Portal, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two cars collided around 2 p.m. near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 90th Street. The impact sent one of the cars into the home, but no one inside was hurt, the spokesperson said.

Paramedics transported five people to local hospitals. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Two people with minor injuries were treated on the scene.

