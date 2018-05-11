60-year-old man injured in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 60-year-old man was critically injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 12500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said a late-model Volkswagen Passat struck the victim, who was walking in the area, and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

His identity wasn't immediately released.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.