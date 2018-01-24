7-year-old child hurt in 3-car crash in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - A 7-year-old child was seriously hurt in a three-car crash Tuesday along Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10 p.m. along Okeechobee Road near Hialeah Gardens Drive.

Troopers said the child was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where the child was listed in critical condition.

As of 10 p.m., the crash had shut down a portion of westbound Okeechobee Road.

