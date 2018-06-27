8-year-old boy saves family from mobile home fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy is being credited with saving his family from a mobile home fire.

"I woke up and there was fog everywhere, so I ran outside 'cause I couldn't breathe," Noel Cortez said.

Cortez called out to his father, who then woke up his brother and mother from their southwest Miami-Dade County home located near Southwest 240th Street and Southwest 123rd Avenue.

"I'm like, 'Dad, dad, wake up,' and he didn't know, and then when he woke up he (saw) smoke everywhere," Cortez said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Horacio Rodriguez gives credit to Cortez for his heroic action.

"Had it not been for his quick actions, this would have been a different scenario," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said when firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and they worked to protect nearby homes.

All five people inside the home at the time are safe. The American Red Cross has been called to help the family.

