About $800 taken during armed robbery at southwest Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - About $800 was taken earlier this month during an armed robbery at a grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the International Supermarket at 15260 SW 280th St.

According to Miami-Dade police, a man entered the business and demanded money from the cash register.

Authorities said the robber tried to conceal his face with a shirt.

Surveillance video shows him pulling out a gun from inside his umbrella and again demanding money from the cashier.

Police said the victim opened the register and handed the man about $800.

The thief then left in a gray two-door Honda, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.