African steenbok born at Zoo Miami and it's the cutest thing ever

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE COUNTY - Zoo Miami welcomed a cute new addition to the family, just in the time for the holidays.

A baby African steenbok was born early Monday after a five-and-a-half month pregnancy and weighed three pounds.

The newborn was given its neonatal exam today as zoo staff checked the condition of the baby and gave it a microchip to help with future identification. This is the third steenbok born at Zoo Miami.

African steenbok's are a small species of antelope that only grow to weigh approximately 26 pounds. Adult steenbok's mate for life and stay in relatively small territories.

The new baby was found to be in excellent health and will be hand-raised to become more relaxed under human care.

