After bathroom terror, misfortune follows West Little River resident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man said he was using the bathroom when he heard a terrifying loud noise. It was about 4:30 a.m. Part of his shower's wall crumbled. It turns out the visit to the bathroom could have cost him his life.

The driver of a tow truck had come to a crashing halt feet away from him, after crashing into his brand-new car, and also causing his neighbor some property damage.

As if the early Saturday morning crash wasn't bad enough, two car burglars stole the expensive tools he had been keeping in the car on Tuesday morning.

His neighbor Dienil Camejo was grateful no one was injured when the driver of the tow truck lost control near the intersection of Northwest 81st Street and Northwest 10th Court in Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood.

Camejo said the burglary concerned him. Before crashing into the new car and the home, the driver of the tow truck had plowed through a palm tree and Camejo's fence. He said that he was still trying to figure out how to come up with the money to replace it.

Camejo said he wants the burglars caught.

Surveillance video shows the two burglars targeting the crashed car days later near Arcola Lake Elementary School, west of Interstate 95. The neighbors are asking anyone with information about the burglars to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

