After killing mother, couple sets body on fire, throws remains in trash, police say

GOULDS, Fla. - Hilda Gonzalez had vanished. When police officers arrived to her corner house in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood, it smelled like death.

Officers reported there was burned clothing in the front yard, and there were what appeared to be human bones in a trash bin. There was also a large charred area on the ground at the side yard. The home at 22362 SW 127 Pl. was a crime scene.

When the officers' walked inside, it smelled like Clorox bleach. They reported finding the open containers of Clorox in Gonzalez's bedroom. Miami-Dade County property records show she had owned the four-bedroom home since 2006. She died there, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives questioned her daughter, Sasha Gonzalez, who said that what the officers had seen outside of the home were her mother's remains. The 29-year-old woman gave detectives two different versions about what happened, according to the police report released on Wednesday.

Detectives didn't believe either one of them. She first told them that she had paid someone $50 to hurt her mother, but she didn't think that person would kill her. She later blamed the murder on her brother.

Detectives said Sasha Gonzalez claims her mother had an argument with her 21-year-old brother, who allegedly didn't have permission to live at the home, but had chosen to spend the night of Oct. 12 there anyway.

Hilda Gonzalez was sleeping in her locked bedroom on Sunday night when Sasha Gonzalez removed the doorknob from her bedroom door, according to the police report.

Sasha Gonzalez told detectives that she lifted her mother's head, while her brother placed a black trash bag over her head to suffocate her, according to the police report. She didn't explain the blood that detectives believe she tried to clean up with the Clorox.

She did tell detectives her 31-year-old boyfriend helped her brother get rid of her mother's body.

Her boyfriend, Yancel Castillo, told detectives he saw blood in the bedroom, the bathroom, the mattress and on his girlfriend's clothing and sandals.

They allegedly carried her mother's body from her bedroom to the side yard, gathered tree branches, set her body on fire, and put her remains inside a Miami-Dade County trash bin, according to the police report.

Yancel Castillo told detectives he also removed a bloodstained mattress out of the home, police said. He allegedly wanted to set it on fire too, but Sasha Gonzalez stopped him and said she would clean it instead. Castillo said she was a using a mop and household cleaners, police said.

Detectives arrested Sasha Gonzalez and Castillo -- and not Gonzalez's brother. They arrested her for murder and her boyfriend for helping her to get rid of the body.

Prosecutors charged Sasha Gonzalez with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Records show she is being held without bond. Prosecutors also charged Yancel Castillo with accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence and abuse of a body. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.