Amid unrest in Caracas, Venezuelan migrants breathe sigh of relief at Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Veruzka Garcia was watching the crisis unfold in Venezuela from South Florida and she decided she wanted her sister to come stay at her home.

Garcia welcomed her at Miami International Airport Thursday with flowers and a balloon. She wasn't alone in her relief to see her loved one. Many others experienced emotional reunions when the flights arrived from Caracas.

"I am very happy for the situation with Maduro and for my new president Juan Guaido," Garcia said after her sister arrived.

Ihor Korol also arrived to Miami-Dade County from Caracas and he shared Garcia's positivity. On Wednesday, hundreds were arrested and at least a dozen were killed during protests against Nicolas Maduro. Tensions were rising after President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as Venezuela's new interim president.

"Everything is going to be OK. It's going to be step by step," Korol said.

Gustavo Abdenour also arrived from Caracas Thursday. He said he is still worried about Maduro's grasp to power. Both China and Russia are standing behind Maduro despite opposition from leaders of most of Latin America and Canada.

"The opposition in Venezuela has to do things the right way," Abdenour said with cautious optimism.

Venezuelan migrants in South Florida held protests Wednesday in Brickell and Doral to show solidarity with the sea of protesters who were responding to Guaido's call for demonstrations.

