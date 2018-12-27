2 thieves steals Mercedes-Benz convertible in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for two men who stole a white Mercedes-Benz convertible Thursday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade.

The carjacking was reported in the area of Northwest 86th Terrace and 19th Avenue.

Authorities said one of the carjackers was armed with a gun.

Police said the victim sustained facial injuries, but declined to be taken to a hospital. He was with two women who fled the scene, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

