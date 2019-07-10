Armed robber snatches teen's cellphone in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who snatched an 18-year-old woman's cellphone from her in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. May 25 in the 14700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, but surveillance video of the robbery was released Wednesday.

Police said the subjects drove up alongside the victim in a black sedan and engaged her in conversation.

While the victim spoke to the driver, the passenger got out of the car and demanded the young woman's cellphone, authorities said.

Police said the woman refused, so the passenger pulled out a gun, pushed the victim into a gate and took her phone.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.