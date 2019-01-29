Food truck worker exchanges gunfire with robbers, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Food truck workers were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The robbery was reported at the corner of Northwest 35th Avenue and 65th Street.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was at the scene as police roped off the area around the orange food truck. A black Chevrolet Tahoe was seen just down the street and a handgun was on the grass nearby.

Police said they believe there may have been three people involved in the robbery.

According to authorities, a man and a woman were working at the food truck around 10 a.m. when they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the male employee gave the robber money and then grabbed his own gun and fired at the thief.

Authorities said the robber was then tackled by good Samaritans as two people in a white car started shooting at the food truck employees.

Evidence markers all over the ground show where bullet casings and other pieces of evidence were found.

A short time later, a white Chrysler matching the description of the car involved in the food truck shooting pulled up to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a passenger who needed treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police said the robber is in custody and the driver of the white car is being questioned by detectives.





