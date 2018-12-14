Arrest made after body found in car trunk outside Walmart in Homestead

Justin Earnshaw was arrested after a body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a Walmart in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Miami-Dade police said Friday an arrest has been made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside a Walmart in Homestead.

Justin Earnshaw, 38, faces charges of second-degree murder, cocaine possession and giving a false name after his arrest.

Detective Christopher Thomas told Local 10 News that the male victim's body was found Thursday in the trunk of a white Honda in the store's parking lot.

The victim was identified as Jose D. Munoz.

"We walked over here and the trunk was open and we could smell it. The body was in the trunk," witness Amira Saletovic said.

Munoz could be linked to a missing person from Monroe County.

Thomas said a man reported his brother missing two days ago in the Keys, but spotted a car matching the description of his brother's car late Thursday morning.

"He starts following it, and he's pretty convinced that this vehicle is the vehicle that belongs to his brother," Thomas said.

The brother then called 911 and stayed on the phone with dispatchers, Thomas said.

"Once he arrives in the parking lot with the vehicle, the police officers were able to take three individuals that were inside of the vehicle into custody," Thomas said. "Once the individuals were in custody, the officers noticed a foul odor coming from the trunk."

