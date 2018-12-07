At least 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Miami Gardens.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. at Northwest 188th Street and State Road 7.

"One vehicle was making a left turn from northbound State Road 7, making a left turn to head on 188th Street, and the other vehicle was heading southbound on State Road 7, and they made impact at the intersection," Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Carlos Vanegas told Local 10 News.

At least one other person was airlifted to an area hospital.

A third vehicle was also involved, but the people inside weren't seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



