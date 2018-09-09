At least 1 hurt after car plunges into Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was hurt Sunday afternoon after a car plunged into a canal in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

A spokesman for Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Northwest 202nd Street and Northwest 57th Avenue.

Rescue workers found one person at the scene who had escaped from the vehicle, and divers are searching the water for a possible second person in the car, the spokesman said.

Paramedics airlifted to the victim to a local hospital. That person's condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

