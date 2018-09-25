Attempted armed robbery reported at CVS Pharmacy y mas in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a CVS Pharmacy y mas earlier this month in southwest Miami-Dade.

The attempted armed robbery was reported about 2:50 a.m. Sept. 10 at the CVS at 12180 SW Eighth St.

According to Miami-Dade police, a 58-year-old employee was behind the counter when a man approached him.

Police said the man placed a bag on the counter and demanded money from the register.

The robber's right hand was concealed under his shirt, implying he had a gun, authorities said.

Police said the victim told the man he did not understand English, and the thief proceeded to demand the money in Spanish.

The victim did not open the register and the culprit fled the store without taking any money, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

