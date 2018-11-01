Authorities respond to DJ Khaled's latest adventure in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled, needed the help of authorities in Aventura.

"Ayo Listen! Juan fell off the jet ski; broke the jet ski! A great officer came and helped," Khaled said during a post on Snapchat.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to help Khaled's co-producer Ayo Juan, who wasn't injured after falling off a jet ski.

"Ayo Juan, you gotta chill man," Khaled said. "It’s like 'Bad Boys 3' man."

It likely won't be the last adventure in South Florida for Khaled and Ayo Juan. The Grammy-nominated producer, who owns the We the Best Music Group record label, recently paid $21.75 million for a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach, the LA Times reported earlier this month.

Khaled told his 12.5 million Instagram followers that he wasn't injured in the incident.

Khaled is regularly sharing posts about his son Asahd, a toddler who already has 2 million fans on Instagram of his own and celebrated his birthday at the Miami Marlins stadium and had a special greeting during a Miami Heat game.

