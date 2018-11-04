Authorities search for missing Homestead boy, 17

Jason Cairoza (photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old boy from Homestead who went missing Saturday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida missing child alert for Jason Cairoza.

Officials said Cairoza was last seen in the 300 block of Northeast 26th Terrace in Homestead.

Cairoza is described by FDLE as white-Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was wearing a blue and purple long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and red shoes. Officials added that Cairoza may have a cut on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding Cairoza's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE, the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

