Authorities seek help from community in missing woman search

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau and the missing woman’s family have turned to the community for help in an effort to locate her.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Caroline Norris left her home to walk to a nearby store in early September. She has not been heard from since and investigators are turning to the community for help in the search.

According to Miami-Dade police, Norris told her family that she was walking to a nearby convenience store. The 60-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street wearing a long, black wig and burgundy dress.

Early Wednesday, authorities and family members met near her last known whereabouts to distribute flyers around the community to locate the woman authorities believe is endangered.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

