Authorities stop assisted living facility in Miami-Dade from admitting new residents

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - After two recent deaths, Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration issued an emergency moratorium forbidding any new admissions at the Floridian Gardens Assisted Living Facility in South Miami-Dade's Richmond West area.

The owner of the Floridian Gardens Assisted Living Facility is the same operator who owns the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, where a dozen residents died in the days after Hurricane Irma, body temperatures in the triple digits.

Authorities cite staff's procedures at the facility at 17250 SW 137 Ave., near Zoo Miami, did not meet the agency's safety standards and present "an immediate serious danger to the public health, safety or welfare" of residents.

Grettel Arzola, the Floridian Gardens Assisted Living Facility administrator, declined to comment.

This is the second emergency moratorium recently issued to the Floridian Gardens. The first was after the state documented repeated failures in staffing and care for the vulnerable residents. The state allowed business to resume last summer after corrections were made.

Teresa Arce is among the current Floridian Gardens residents who fear authorities may close it down. She said some of her falls have gone unnoticed by staff at the Floridian Gardens -- though she blames herself for not alerting them.

Authorities are still investigating the deaths of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills' residents.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.