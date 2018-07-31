Auto shop owner says he didn't call cops on teen who escaped immigrant facility

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Homestead auto shop owner said he's become fearful after receiving numerous calls from people accusing him of calling the police on a teenage girl who escaped from a facility housing unaccompanied immigrant children.

"I don't got nothing to do with it," Frank Gonzalez, of Gonzalez Auto Center, said.

Gonzalez said he did not call police on the teen, but said immigration authorities who were searching for her knew she was hiding there and called police.

"And they came and picked her up here," Gonzalez said. "You look in the cameras -- I got proof. Evidence. People wanna see it, they can come look at it."

Gonzalez said he did speak to the girl and cared for her well-being.

"I talked to the girl. I said, 'Do you want some water?' She said, 'Yes.' I gave (her) some water," Gonzalez said. "I said, 'What happened?' She said, 'I do not want to go back to the place where I was.'"

Gonzalez said he has daughters and was concerned about what could happen to her out on her own, but is adamant he did not call police.

"She didn't know how to speak English. She didn't have any family in the United States," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he saw officers speaking gently to the girl in Spanish, even describing them as being fatherly, but said now his business is overwhelmed by threatening calls and it's his safety and that of his family that he now has to worry about.

