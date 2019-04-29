Baby airlifted to hospital after being burned by hot water at Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A baby was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center Monday morning after he or she was burned by hot water at an apartment in Miami Gardens.

The incident was reported at 5400 NW 159th St.

According to a neighbor who knows the family, the 9-month-old baby was crawling around when the mother tripped and the hot water spilled on the baby.

"She's a mother. You know how that could feel. I wouldn't want to feel that, ever. I hope everything gets better for you guys," Ester Reynoso said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed the baby was taken to JMH, where he or she is listed in stable condition.

Miami Gardens police have not released further information about the incident.



