Baby boy found dead in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating after a baby boy was found dead Wednesday in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Karen Clark said officers were called to the 20100 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in reference to a medical emergency involving a 9-month-old boy.

Police said the baby, identified as Sepreme Kervil, was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson North Medical Center, where he died.

The investigation remains open, but detectives do not suspect foul play.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death.

