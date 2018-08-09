Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 10th Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released.

Traffic in both directions of 103rd Street was being diverted from 11th Avenue to Eighth Avenue after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's unclear whether the driver will face charges.



