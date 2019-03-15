Body camera video provides new glimpse into controversial arrest

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released body camera video provides more context surrounding the controversial arrest of a woman who called police to complain that a neighbor pulled a gun on her and threatened to shoot her.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the videos Friday morning. They show the body-worn cameras of the two officers involved in the March 5 incident.

Dyma Loving claims Frank Tumm pulled a gun on her and Adrianna Green while they were walking past his yard on Southwest 201st Street.

"He pulled out a freaking gun," Loving can be heard telling one of the officers.

Officers can be seen speaking with Tumm amid their investigation before returning to speak with Loving and Green.

Green can be heard telling the officers how Tumm has been calling her "hooker" and other names for weeks, prompting her to call him a "faggot."

Adrianna Green and Dyma Loving can be seen speaking to officers in Miami-Dade police body camera video.

"How come you haven't called the police, ma'am?" an officer asks.

"Why am I going to call the police when he's calling me names," Green says. "I just take my ass in the house."

As the conversation continues, Loving sounds increasingly frustrated.

"Ya'll need to do something," Loving can be heard saying.

"Oh yeah, you need to chill out," an officer shouts at her. "You need to chill out because if not, you're going to be arrested."

Later, the officer tells her, "OK, I'm going to give you one more chance. If you don't calm down, I'm going to bring you in."

"I'm calm," Loving can be heard saying. "I'm calm. I just want to go talk to my kids."

She explains that her daughter is sick and her cellphone is dead.

"I don't have time for this," Loving says, raising her voice.

"You're screaming again," the officer tells her. "Second time, OK? You are acting disorderly. You will be arrested, OK?"

Green tries to diffuse the situation, at which time the officer says, "You know what, she needs to be Baker Acted, if anything."

"Why do I have to be corrected when my life was just threatened and my daughter is sick?" Loving says.

After Loving repeatedly tells the officers not to touch her, she is pulled to the ground by several officers. One of the officers appeared to put her in a headlock to get her to the ground.

Dyma Loving can later be seen sitting in the back of a police cruiser.

According to the incident report, Loving was "acting belligerent and would not obey commands." Police said Loving was "upset, very irate and uncooperative."

Loving, 26, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

Cellphone video of Loving's arrest went viral on social media, prompting an internal investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade police Chief Juan Perez said an immediate inquiry was initiated upon being made aware of the video. He said the officer was relieved of duty and of his role as a field-training officer.

The report identifies the officer who took Loving to the ground as A.I. Giraldo.

Tumm, 50, was eventually arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody Thursday night in front of his home.

