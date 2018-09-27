Body discovered at home after Miami-Dade police conduct welfare check

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered early Thursday morning at a home in southwest Miami-Dade County after authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check on the person who lives there.

According to Miami-Dade police, the caller, who is an out-of-state relative, said the person's vehicle should have been parked outside the home in the 16000 block of Southwest 141st Avenue, but officers did not see it when they arrived.

The car, a white, 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class convertible, was later found with another relative, authorities said.

Police said officers first arrived at the home and found a broken sliding glass door. A body was then found inside the residence.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the deceased person was the same person they were called to conduct a welfare check on.



