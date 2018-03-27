Body found floating in canal at Palmetto Golf Course

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found floating in a canal at the Palmetto Golf Course in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene at Southwest 152nd Street and 93rd Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. as authorities gathered near the shoreline before removing the body from the water.

It's unclear how long the body was in the water.

