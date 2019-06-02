Body found in parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday morning in the parking lot of an Advanced Auto Parts store in northwest Miami-Dade.

Employees at the business at 15090 NW Seventh Ave. told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton they came in to work and found the body.

The store remained closed Sunday morning as crime scene tape was wrapped around the building.

Miami-Dade police were seen searching for clues in the parking lot, along with the bushes along the road and walking in and out of the store.

It's unclear whether the person, whose body was covered by police with a yellow tarp, was killed or died of natural causes.



