Man found dead in trunk of car in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police found a man dead Tuesday inside the trunk of a car in the West Little River section of northwest Miami-Dade County.

Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the body was found around 2 p.m. in the 9100 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after witnesses reported a foul order and flies coming from the vehicle, police said.

Authorities identified the body Thursday morning as that of Richard Lindsay, 43, who owned the vehicle.

His brother, Jason Lindsay, told police that he had not seen Richard Lindsay for several days, but he did not report his brother missing, police said.

Jason Lindsay said his brother -- a father of four girls -- was a peaceful man, but he struggled with a gambling addiction.

"It's just a bad habit that he had that pretty much cost him his life," Jason Lindsay said.

