Bodycam footage shows officers responding to stabbing at Felix Varela High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Local 10 News has obtained body-camera footage from Miami-Dade police officers who responded to a stabbing at Felix Varela High School.

The incident occurred just after school got out May 6.

Police said a 15-year-old student stabbed three boys who went to the school to confront him.

One of the wounded teens was seen in the footage on the sidewalk as paramedics tended to him.

"I saw a boy with a knife, and he stabbed the other one," a man who lives in the area said.

The neighbor said he saw the attack minutes before the Miami-Dade Police Department's priority response team arrived.

The footage shows officers moving through the school, going door to door, checking classrooms and computer labs.

In the end, it turned out to be an isolated incident.

Everyone involved is facing charges, including the brother of one stabbing victim who police said drove the teens to the school.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.