Boy died of hyperthermia after being left in hot car, autopsy reveals

MIAMI - A 1-year-old boy died of hyperthermia after being left in a hot car Wednesday, according to a medical examiner's report.

An autopsy performed Thursday determined that Damon Cruz's death was the result of a "hostile thermal environment," Dr. Hyejong Marshall wrote in her report.

Damon Cruz autopsy

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said Damon was found unresponsive in the back seat of a Nissan Altima that was parked behind a business at 9540 Southwest 40th Street. Damon was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Cowart said an investigation revealed that the boy's mother, Maidelmys Llaca, 26, went to work and forgot that her son was in the backseat.

The probable manner of death was listed as accidental, but prosecutors will decide whether Llaca faces any charges in her son's death.

