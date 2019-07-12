Boy killed, 5 others injured in southwest Miami-Dade County collision

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy was killed and five other people were injured in a violent collision Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said a Toyota Camry was turning onto Southwest 92nd Avenue when it collided with an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The black pickup truck was seen mangled in the road. The silver Camry had extensive rear damage.

Witnesses who live behind Frankie's Pizza said they heard a loud noise and ran to help the crash victims.

"It sounded like a bomb," one man told Local 10 News.

Camacho said Christian Tomas, a 7-year-old passenger in the Camry, was killed in the crash.

Another passenger, Daisa Tomas, 3, is in critical condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck, Melissa Vasquez, 24, and her two passengers, Rosa Exposito, 25, and Sabrina Martinez, 14, were taken to West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Vasquez was seriously injured, while her passengers suffered minor injuries.

