Boy wounded in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A boy is being treated after he was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Northwest 20th Avenue about 6:45 p.m.

Zabaleta said someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire and left the area.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the hip, Zabaleta said.

Although the boy's age and identity haven't been released, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on Twitter that the victim was a teenager.

No other details were immediately released.

