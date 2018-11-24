Brief scare at Dolphin Mall sends shoppers running

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Despite a brief fire alarm scare, it was a busy Black Friday at Dolphin Mall near Doral.
There were people fighting for televisions and dozens standing in lines in front of some stores at 11401 NW 12 St.
According to the Sweetwater Police Department, smoke coming from a restaurant's kitchen set off the fire alarm and a brief evacuation. Some store managers and shoppers panicked and there was speculation about a possible shooter.
The disruption didn't last long. The mall was open until midnight on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 11 p.m. on Black Friday.
Feliz black friday o viernes de rebajas. . Y así mismo como pelean por un televisor, los veremos luego por querer entrar al cielo. . La diferencia entre un día o el otro, es que uno lo tienes un día al año y el otro cuando menos lo esperes. Para uno puede estés preparado con dinero... ¿Y para el otro?. . Gerard Leiser. . . #blackfriday #viernesderebajas #miami #doral #reflexión #mensajedeldía
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.