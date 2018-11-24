Brief scare at Dolphin Mall sends shoppers running

Instagram user Michael Skenpok shared a video of how a fire alarm sent everyone out running and prompted stores to close on Friday.

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Despite a brief fire alarm scare, it was a busy Black Friday at Dolphin Mall near Doral.

There were people fighting for televisions and dozens standing in lines in front of some stores at 11401 NW 12 St.

According to the Sweetwater Police Department, smoke coming from a restaurant's kitchen set off the fire alarm and a brief evacuation. Some store managers and shoppers panicked and there was speculation about a possible shooter.

The disruption didn't last long. The mall was open until midnight on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

