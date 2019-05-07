Brother of teen faces charge for driving him to Miami-Dade school to confront student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The adult brother of one of three teenagers who were stabbed Monday afternoon after going to Felix Varela Senior High School in The Hammocks to confront a student was arrested Tuesday for driving the teens to the school, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla said.

Calzadilla said the man, identified as Matthew Moya, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors.

According to Calzadilla, three teenage boys approached a 15-year-old Felix Varela student who was sitting in his car around 2:30 p.m. Monday near the school in the 15200 block of Southwest 96th Street.

A fight ensued and the Felix Varela student pulled out a knife and stabbed the other teens just as students and staffers were leaving the campus for the day, Calzadilla said.

"Following a thorough investigation involving interviews with witnesses and involved parties, it was determined that the hospitalized victims were the main aggressors," Calzadilla said.

She said all four teenagers will face charges. The teens who were stabbed will be charged with burglary and battery while the Felix Varela student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The teenagers enrolled in Miami-Dade schools will also be disciplined according to the code of student conduct.

Two of the victims attend another public school in Miami-Dade County while the third boy no longer attends public school in the county, Calzadilla said.

Paramedics transported one victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center's trauma center and the others to another local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Extra police officers were assigned to the school Tuesday as a precaution.



