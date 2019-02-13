Brothers arrested in stabbing death of man in Hialeah Gardens

Zadiel Rivero, 38, (left) and Zandy De La Osa, 29, face second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of Frank Canet, 30.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - Two brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing Monday night in Hialeah Gardens that left one man dead, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim, Frank Canet, 30, was captured on surveillance video speaking with Zadiel Rivero, 38, outside Rivero’s home in the 8900 block of Northwest 112th Terrace.

Police said the video then shows Rivero repeatedly stabbing Canet in the torso with a knife and wrestling him to the ground.

Rivero's brother, Zandy De La Osa, 29, is then seen in the video using his left leg and a long metal pipe to hold Canet down and prevent him from escaping the attack, authorities said.

Frank Canet, 30, was fatally stabbed Monday night in Hialeah Gardens, police say.

According to the arrest report, Canet was eventually able to escape and get into his car as Rivero chased him.

Police said Rivero hung onto Canet’s vehicle as Canet was driving away, which caused him to be dragged down the street.

Rivero sustained multiple abrasions to his back, sides and buttocks area, authorities said.

Police said Canet continued driving until he lost consciousness. Rivero caught up to the car and snatched a female passenger's cellphone from her hand as she tried to dial 911, authorities said.

Police said Rivero then went to a nearby home, where he was apprehended and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Canet's passenger drove him the rest of the way to the Mount Sinai Hialeah Emergency Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the stabbing has not been confirmed by detectives.

Rivero and his brother both face second-degree murder charges. Rivero faces an additional charge of armed robbery.



