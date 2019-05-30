Brownsville shooting leaves woman injured

Rob Kim/Getty Images

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A wild shootout left a woman injured Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to the Papa John's Pizza restaurant at 2537 NW 54 St. There was a white Mitsubishi riddled with bullets about a block away from the restaurant.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took a woman who was injured when a bullet grazed her.

Witnesses said there were two people shooting from a white Mercedes-Benz at a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver in a white Mitsubishi.

