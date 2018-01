MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire broke out Saturday in southwest Miami-Dade County, threatening nearby homes, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the fire started about 2 p.m. near Southwest 162th Avenue and Southwest 168th Street.

Firefighters are on the scene working to bring the fire under control, Lay said.

This is a developing story.

